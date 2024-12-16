Indian student killed in road accident in US; two others injured

An Indian student tragically lost her life, and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in the US.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, when two vehicles collided.

Indian student was pursuing masters in US

The deceased, Naga Sri Vandana Parimala, a 26-year-old pursuing a Master of Science (MS) degree at the University of Memphis, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Hailing from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, Parimala moved to the US in 2022 to pursue her higher education.

Two other students, identified as Pavan and Nikith, were also hospitalized following the accident. While Nikith is reportedly stable, Pavan remains in critical condition.

Reason for road accident in US

Authorities have stated that preliminary investigations point to one of the vehicles failing to stop, leading to the collision.

This tragic incident has highlighted the importance of road safety.