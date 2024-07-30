MEA reveals number of Indian students deported by US without stating reason

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has revealed the number of Indian students deported by the United States (US) without stating a reason in the last three years.

According to the MEA, 48 students were deported in the last three years.

This information came to light after a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP, BK Parthasarathi, asked a question to the External Affairs Minister regarding the deportations.

Why are Indian students deported by US?

Responding to the question, Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that “the reasons for deportation are not officially shared by the US.”

According to the minister, the possible reasons could be unauthorized employment, unauthorized withdrawal from classes, expulsion and suspension, and failure to report Optional Practical Training (OPT) employment.

Also Read Indian student in US meets accident; consulate in Hyderabad may get visa request

Students died abroad in last five years

Indian students are not only being deported by the US, but they are also losing their lives for various reasons.

On Friday, the government reported in the Lok Sabha that 633 Indian students died abroad in the last five years.

Out of the 633 incidents of deaths, 108 were reported in the US, 58 in the UK, 57 in Australia, and 37 in Russia.

Eighteen incidents were reported in Ukraine, 24 in Germany, 12 each in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus, and eight such cases were reported in China.

The causes of death include accidents, medical conditions, and natural causes.