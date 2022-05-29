Indian Students In China protest in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 29th May 2022 5:07 pm IST
New Delhi: Indian Students In China (ISIC) and Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA) stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Indian Students In China (ISIC) and Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA) stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Indian Students In China (ISIC) and Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA) stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button