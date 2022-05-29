Indian Students In China protest in Delhi

New Delhi: Indian Students In China (ISIC) and Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA) stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Indian Students In China (ISIC) and Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA) stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Indian Students In China (ISIC) and Foreign Medical Graduates Parents Association (FMGPA) stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)