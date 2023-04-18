Indian students restricted from 5 Australian varsities over fake visas: Reports

New Delhi: Indian students are reported to have been restricted from around five Australian universities over fraudulent visa application cases.

According to reports emerging from sections of Australian media, it has been alleged that migrants from India used the student visa system as an easier alternative to access work rights in Australia.

Reports further said that cases of sham visas are on the rise and therefore, Australian authorities have restricted entry of Indian students.

These reports quoting investigations by leading Australian newspapers like “The Age” and “The Sydney Morning Herald”, said that mails obtained from some known universities of that country, showed the crackdown on applications from Indian students.

With Australia expecting a huge surge of Indian students this year, the reports said that cases of expected visa fraud have raised concerns within authorities.

Signing of a wide ranging agreement between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, will also allow easier travel for studying in both countries. This too is likely to pose a challenge to authorities to prevent cases of sham visas, reports said further.