Indian water transport workers won’t handle weaponised cargo from Israel

The Water Transport Workers Federation of India (WTWFI), in a recently statement, has announced that its members will not handle any weaponised cargoes from Israel or any other country which supports the Jewish state amid the ongoing war against Palestinians.

The statement was released on February 14. The WTWFI, which comes under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, operate in 11 major ports across India with nearly 3,500 workers.

Declaring their stand against the ongoing war on Palestinian people, the statement read, “The recent onslaught of Palestinian men, women and children has led to immense loss and suffering. At this juncture, our Union has collectively refused to handle all types of weaponised cargoes from Israel. As responsible trade unions, we declare our solidarity with those who campaign for peace and demand of free Palestine.”

It added, “We, therefore, call the Indian Port & Dock Workers from various major ports across India in the cargo handling sector to no longer handle any ships which carry military material to Palestine/Israel,” the statement concluded.

Speaking to Siasat.com, general secretary of the Water Transport Federation of India T Narendra Rao said, “We are affiliated to the World Federation of Trade Unions, a global body. At a recent meeting of world trade unions, held in Athens in November, we saw the rousing reception the trade union representative from Palestine got there, as they explained exactly what was going on. We decided that we would do our bit and not handle any weapon-laden cargo.”

Notably, India recently delivered over 20 Hermes drones to Israel. The drones are currently in use in war on Gaza.

Rao further added that they have not handled any ship containing weaponised cargo from Israel yet.