Indians on ‘bomb-alert’ American Airlines flight being ‘rebooked’ from Rome

London: Indian nationals on the Delhi-bound American Airlines flight from New York diverted to Italy over a bomb threat later deemed “non-credible” are being rebooked on alternative flights from Rome, Italian airport officials said on Monday.

Flight AA292 was diverted to the Rome Fiumicino Leonardo Da Vinci Airport, where Italian Air Force fighter jets escorted the aircraft to a safe landing on Sunday. The flight has now completed security checks and will be “reintegrated” into the airline’s schedule for Tuesday.

“The passengers of American Airlines Flight 292 from New York to Delhi, which was forced to turn back and land at Fiumicino Airport yesterday afternoon (Sunday local time) due to a bomb alert, have been rebooked on other flights departing from the Rome Fiumicino Airport today (Monday),” an airport spokesperson told PTI.

Also Read Cab touting at Hyderabad airport proves menace to passengers, drivers

“Priority was given to the 66 travellers, mostly Indian citizens, who did not have an entry visa for Italy. They were accommodated in the airport lounges overnight and assisted by the US airline and Aeroporti di Roma staff,” the spokesperson said.

“The aircraft, now cleared for departure following security checks, will be reintegrated into the airline’s schedule tomorrow (Tuesday),” the spokesperson added.

Dramatic visuals on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft being escorted by fighter jets towards the runway in Rome.

“American Airlines Flight 292, with service from New York to Delhi, diverted to Rome due to a possible security concern,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The airline later said the threat “was determined to be non-credible”.

“Safety and security are our top priorities, and we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience,” the airline added.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew had reported the security issue.