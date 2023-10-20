Indians to face rise in Canadian visa processing times – Here’s why

Amid diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, Canadian visa processing times for Indians are set to rise. The processing is going to slow down as Canada has reduced diplomats in India.

On Thursday, Canada’s Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, stated that 41 Canadian diplomats and 42 accompanying dependents have been evacuated from India.

Canada to pause all in-person services at three consulates in India

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, she said, “I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unilaterally remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by tomorrow, October 20.” She added that from now onwards, only 21 Canadian diplomats would be stationed in India.

“We are going to pause all in-person services at our consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Bangalore,” the Canadian Foreign Minister said.

Reduced staffing level to impact Canadian visa processing times: IRCC

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), a Canadian government organisation responsible for immigration and other services, issued a statement that reads, “Following India’s intent to unilaterally remove immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by October 20, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is reducing its number of employees in India from 27 to 5. IRCC will continue to accept and process applications from India, but reduced staffing levels are expected to impact processing times.”

Following the latest developments, Indians are expected to experience some delays over the next few months. The delays are likely to be seen in overall processing times, responses to their inquiries, and getting their visas or passports returned.