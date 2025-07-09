India’s 1st indoor mini golf course at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s recreational landscape has been evolving steadily, from terrace football turfs and indoor cricket arenas to pickleball courts popping up in every corner of the city. As urban spaces shrink and the demand for engaging, compact activities grows, the city’s residents are embracing new ways to stay active and entertained.

Joining this wave of innovative leisure is Rabbit’s Mini Golf, India and Hyderabad’s first-ever indoor mini golf course. Nestled in the heart of Banjara Hills, this 18-hole indoor setup brings a fresh twist to the city’s sports scene, offering a fun, skill-based activity that is perfect for all age groups. Whether you are a first-timer or a casual competitor, the game is equal parts relaxing and addictive.

All details about the golf course

The course at Rabbit’s Mini Golf features 18 creatively designed holes, each one to be completed one after the other. The layout blends challenge with charm, expect gentle slopes, tricky angles, and playful obstacles that test your aim without being overwhelming. It is an ideal setup for beginners, but also fun enough to keep seasoned players hooked.

Before the game begins, the friendly staff offers a quick walkthrough of the rules along with a few helpful tips to get your putt game on point. Everything is provided on-site, from clubs and balls to scorecards, so you can show up and start playing.

Location- 5th Floor, Zonah Crescent, Road no.12 Fortune Enclave, Sri Ram Nagar Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Pricing- It is set at Rs. 699 per adult and Rs. 599 for children (aged 7 and above) for a one-hour session.

Pro-tip- Since the activity is timed by the hour, it is best to go during non-peak hours if you are looking to play at a relaxed pace.

So, if you do not have any weekend plans, grab a club and head to Hyderabad’s first mini golf course. It might just become your new favourite hangout spot.