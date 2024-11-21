India’s biggest flop movie: Rs 130 crores of loss reported

Hyderabad: Suriya’s much-hyped movie Kanguva, directed by Siva, aimed to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. With a massive budget of Rs. 350 crore, the makers expected the film to earn Rs. 2000 crore worldwide.

Sadly, the reality turned out to be a disaster. Kanguva is now on track to become India’s biggest box-office flop, surpassing Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam, which lost Rs.125 crore. Kanguva is projected to lose over Rs. 130 crore.

Poor Box Office Performance

After six days in theaters, Kanguva hasn’t even reached Rs. 150 crore globally. With the movie recovering just 19 percent of its budget, it’s clear this is one of Suriya’s biggest career setbacks. While it performed okay in some areas, competition from films like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made it hard for Kanguva to gain traction.

Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam: A Huge Box Office Flop

Prabhas, known for turning even average movies into hits, faced a rare failure with Radhe Shyam. Despite his stardom, the film couldn’t attract enough audiences and ended up as one of South cinema’s biggest flops.

Suriya’s Career Impact

Suriya has had a mixed career over the past decade, with a few hits like Jai Bhim and the Singam series. But Kanguva adds to his list of flops, making it the worst loss of his career. Despite the setback, the makers are reportedly planning a sequel, which has left fans puzzled.