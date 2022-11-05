India’s first voter dies in Himachal Pradesh

"ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the nation," EC spokesperson said.

India's first voter dies in Himachal Pradesh
Shyam Saran Negi (Independent India's first Voter)- twitter

Shimla: India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday morning at his residence in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur. He was over 100 years old.

On November 3, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the state’s Assembly polls, the Election Commission said.

The EC mourned Negi’s demise and said he had great faith in democracy.

“Not just first voter of Independent India, but a man with exceptional faith in democracy.

“He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2, 2022,” the poll panel said on Twitter.

The BJP and the Congress, too, sent condolences to the Negi family.

“The BJP expresses deep sadness and condolences on the demise of independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi. May God grant peace to the departed soul,” the BJP said.

After Negi cast his vote a couple of days ago, Kinnaur deputy commissioner had felicitated him at his residence.

