India’s Got Latent: Adnan Sami pulled into Pakistani spy joke

Mumbai: Another episode of India’s Got Latent and another celebrity joke has grabbed the attention. This time, it was singer-composer Adnan Sami who found himself at the centre of a funny exchange involving YouTuber Samay Raina, comedian Kullu and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Samay Raina recently dropped another bonus episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 on YouTube. The episode featured the return of fellow YouTuber Aditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, along with stand-up comedian Rajat Sood, mentalist Suhani Shah and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann appeared on the show as he promoted his upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer, directed by Aakash Kaushik and Amit Malik. However, the actor jokingly insisted that he was not actually there to promote the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana jokes about Udta Teer

During the episode, Samay asked Ayushmann if he had come on India’s Got Latent to promote Udta Teer. The actor denied it, despite wearing a T-shirt featuring the film.

The moment reminded viewers of the Season 2 premiere, where Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appeared on the show while promoting their spy thriller Alpha. When Samay asked Alia about the film, she too jokingly claimed that she was not there to promote it, despite wearing an Alpha cap.

“Just like Alia wasn’t here to promote Alpha, I’m also not here to promote Udta Teer,” Ayushmann quipped.

When Samay then asked what Udta Teer was about, Ayushmann described it as “India’s first pat-com”, a patriotic comedy. He explained that he plays a Pakistani spy who infiltrates India but loses his memory and eventually becomes loyal to India.

That was when Kullu quickly added, “Adnan Sami.”

The reference left everyone, including Ayushmann, laughing.

Adnan Sami reacts to the joke

The joke soon reached Adnan Sami, who reacted to a reel featuring the exchange shared on the official India’s Got Latent Instagram account. Rather than taking offence, the singer responded with a cheeky comment of his own.

“Pehle mujhse rights lo aur phir film banao,” Adnan wrote, which translates to, “First, take rights from me, and then make a film.”

His response quickly caught attention, with many viewers appreciating the singer’s witty take on the joke.

Why was Adnan Sami mentioned?

For those unfamiliar with the reference, Adnan Sami was born in the United Kingdom to Pakistani parents and began his music career in Pakistan in the 1990s. He later moved to India and became a prominent name in the Indian music industry.

Sami was granted Indian citizenship on January 1, 2016, after applying for citizenship on grounds including his long association with India.

His journey from being a Pakistani-born singer to becoming an Indian citizen has often been discussed publicly.