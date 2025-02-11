‘India’s Got Latent’ episode ft Ranveer Allahbadia blocked on YouTube

New Delhi: An episode of ‘India’s Got Latent’ on YouTube, featuring obscene and vulgar comments by Ranveer Allahbadia, has been blocked following orders from the government, officials said on Tuesday, February 11.

“The ‘India Has Latent’ episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders,” Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in a post on X.

Allahbadia faced backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube reality show ‘India’s Got Latent’ went viral on social media on Monday.

The YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his “lapse in judgement” and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.

Complaint filed

A complaint was filed against YouTubers Beer Biceps, aka Ranveer Allahbadia, ‘Rebel Kid’ aka Apoorva Mukhija and comedian Samay Raina in Mumbai over the alleged use of abusive language on the show India’s Got Latent.

The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai police commissioner and Maharashtra Women’s Commission. The organisers of the show have also been booked along with the content creators, news agency ANI reported.

During a recent episode, which featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija (known as The Rebel Kid), Ranveer Allahbadia posed a highly controversial question to a contestant:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The remarks from the content creators on the show have gone viral and causing a stir. While some viewed the show as a light-hearted comedy, others criticised the creators for their controversial jokes, ultimately leading to legal trouble.

Boycott Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina trends on X

The complainant termed one of the incidents as “very sensitive” and accused the show’s organisers and judges of committing a “criminal act by deliberately broadcasting content that degrades women’s dignity with the aim of gaining popularity and earning money through YouTube.”

The letter further alleged that the show spreads “obscene thoughts in the minds of minors.”

Soon after the controversy erupted, hashtags like Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Boycott began trending on X.