India’s richest actress Aishwarya Rai’s net worth, cars and more

Mumbai: The beauty queen with impeccable acting skills, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses. She was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan Part Two’ and is currently making headlines for her role in the film. The actress who is being praised for her acting skills, is one of the top highest-paid actresses in India. With over three decades in showbiz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has accumulated huge wealth. If you are Aishwarya Rai’s fan, then keep scrolling to know her net worth and lavish lifestyle.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Net Worth 2023

Devdas’s ‘Paroh’ is very rich in her real life and is earning mainly from acting. Apart from charging a whopping amount to play a role in any film, Aishwarya Rai is earning a staggering amount from television commercials. She is the brand ambassador of several International beauty products too.

Jodhaa Akbar actress is one of the most successful businesswomen. She has invested in companies like Ambee, and Possible, among others. According to the report in Times of India, she is taking home a remuneration of Rs 10-12 crore per film.

The actress has a net worth of over Rs 800 crores, as per various reports.

Luxurious Home In Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lives in the Bachchan family’s bungalow named Jalsa with husband Abhishek Bachchan and other family members-Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Their luxurious and palatial home is located in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood. According to the reports, Jalsa is valued at Rs 112 Crore.

Apartment in Bandra-Kurla Complex

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bought a spacious 5-BHK apartment in a premium residential tower in Bandra-Kurla Complex in 2015. The 5,500 square feet apartment is worth Rs 21 crore.

According to multiple reports, Sonam Kapoor too owned a property in the same complex which she sold for Rs 32.5 crore at the start of this year (2023).

Aishwarya’s Dubai Villa

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also own a lavish villa in Dubai. The villa is located in Dubai’s poshest neighbourhoods, Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates. It is a kind of vacation home for the Bachchan family. The villa has luxurious and modern amenities like a golf course, a swimming pool, a Scavolini-designed kitchen and more.

Worli Home

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan own a stunning apartment in Worli, Mumbai. The apartment is located on the 37th floor of Skylark Towers. It is worth 41 crore, according to various reports.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Car Collection

Aishwarya Rai loves luxurious cars and has shelled out a whopping Rs 7.95 crore to purchase a Rolls Royce Ghost a few years back. She also owns a Lexus LX 570 worth approximately Rs 2.33 crore and a swanky Audi A8 L which costs approximately Rs 1.56 crore.