Indigenous dengue vaccine trials at AIIMS Bibinagar

Hyderabad: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bibinagar has been selected as a crucial site for the Phase III clinical trial of India’s first indigenous dengue vaccine, “DengiAll.”

The trial is a collaborative effort between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the biotechnology company Panacea Biotec.

The vaccine, a single-dose tetravalent, live-attenuated formulation, is being tested to combat all four serotypes of the dengue virus (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4).

According to the ICMR, more than 70 percent of the target enrollment of over 10,000 healthy participants has been completed across the 20 sites nationwide.

The trial at AIIMS Bibinagar and other centres will monitor participants for a period of two years to evaluate the vaccine’s long-term efficacy, immunogenicity, and safety.