Indigo Airlines asked to pay compensation of Rs 30K to Hyderabad man

Hyderabad: Indigo Airlines has been directed to pay compensation of Rs 30,000 to a Hyderabad man for failing to inform him about the cancellation of his flight promptly.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II Hyderabad has directed the airline to pay the compensation amount within 45 days from March 28. After the deadline, an interest rate of 12 percent will be levied, it added.

Missed meeting, says Hyderabad man

In the complaint lodged by Surya Kant Trivedi, his Indigo Airline flight to Chennai was scheduled for 10:05 am, and the cancellation message was sent to him at 4:31 am on the same morning.

The man stated that he saw the message at 8 am while on the way to the airport.

Due to this, he missed a meeting scheduled for 2 pm on the same day, he added. Moreover, he had a hotel booking for which he had paid a non-refundable Rs 7,800.

Flight cancelled due to operational constraints, says Indigo Airlines

In response to the Hyderabad man’s claims, Indigo Airlines stated that the flight was canceled due to operational constraints, and the refund of the airfare was initiated.

The airline further mentioned that it informed the passenger about the cancellation of the flight in advance.

After considering both sides, the Commission stated that there is no proof that the flight was canceled due to operational constraints as the airlines’ other flights were operational. It further noted that the airline did not show that attempts were made for alternate travel arrangements for the passenger.

Following this observation, the Commissioner instructed Indigo Airlines to pay compensation to the passenger.