IndiGo announces Hyderabad-Bangkok direct flight from Feb 26

Hyderabad: A major budget airliner IndiGo has announced the launch of direct services between Hyderabad and Bangkok starting February 26, 2024.

With an eye to further expanding the carrier’s connectivity with the Southeast Asian region, IndiGo has also claimed to be the first Indian airline to institute this vital link between the two culturally rich destinations.

Hyderabad’s connectivity to international destinations has expanded further as the city has increasingly become a pivotal hub for international travel. Solidifying its status as a primary member of the global aviation network, it has increased its global connectivity from eight global destinations to an impressive 14 global destinations in just one year.

Notably, IndiGo Airlines already possesses a strong network connecting major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, and Kolkata to Bangkok. But this significant addition will amplify its availability in the region.

According to reports, IndiGo will operate a total of 37 weekly flights between India and Bangkok with these new routes. Concurrently, Hyderabad contemptuously joins the ranks as the sixth Indian city directly linked to the Thai capital.

Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, expressed his enthusiasm about the development and said, “We are extremely pleased to announce our operations from Hyderabad to Bangkok, in line with our vision to enhance accessibility across Southeast Asia.”

He highlighted the airlines’ commitment to increasing connectivity and underscored the importance of this new route in connecting two culturally rich destinations.