Hyderabad: Launch of light and sound show at Osmania University

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy is set to launch the sound and light show and the enhanced dynamic lighting system at Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The launch is scheduled for 5 pm today at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences, OU.

The show, installed by the Ministry of Tourism under the ‘Scheme for Assistance to Central Agencies,’ traces the genesis of the college from 1917.

Before the sound and light show launch, the minister will inaugurate the Synthetic Athletics Track at 4 pm at C Grounds, Osmania University.