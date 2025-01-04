IndiGo flight to Vizag makes emergency landing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight travelling from Mumbai to Visakhapatnam encountered a technical issue on Saturday morning, January 4, leading to an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

There were 144 passengers on board.

The pilot promptly identified the technical problem and diverted the aircraft to Hyderabad, successfully landing it without an incident.

The incident comes amid rising concerns about airplane accidents globally, attributed to various factors including technical issues.

Just a day prior, a tragic crash in South Korea resulted in the loss of 179 lives when a Jeju Air flight crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport, underscoring the heightened fears surrounding air travel.

Over 100 flights cancelled at Delhi airport due to fog

More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning due to bad weather conditions, an official said.

The national capital witnessed dense fog resulting in low visibility. The official said over 100 flights have been delayed but there are no diversions so far.

“While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X at 6.35 am.

CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.



