IndiGo launches direct flights from Hyderabad to Bangkok

Hyderabad: IndiGo, with an eye to further expand its connectivity with the Southeast Asian region, has become the first Indian airline to launch direct services between Hyderabad and Bangkok.

After taking-off its first flight to Bangkok from Hyderabad on Monday, February 26, IndiGo has instituted a vital link between the two culturally rich destinations.

Reports suggest that these flights are primarily aiming to provide a seamless travel experience and enhance accessibility across Southeast Asia to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Notably, IndiGo Airlines already possesses a strong network connecting major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, and Kolkata to Bangkok. But this significant addition will amplify its availability in the region.

Furthermore, IndiGo will operate a total of 37 weekly flights between India and Bangkok with these new routes. Concurrently, Hyderabad joins the ranks as the sixth Indian city directly linked to the Thai capital.

In an official press release, the Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, Vinay Malhotra said, “We are pleased to commence direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok,”

“At IndiGo, it has been our endeavour to bridge the miles between people and their favoured destinations, promoting travel, tourism, as well as economic growth. With the addition of these flights, Hyderabad will be the 6th Indian city with a direct connection to Bangkok on indigo,” he added.

He further said, “Over the last year, IndiGo has connected Hyderabad with 6 new international cities, raising the overall count to 13 international destinations. As India’s leading carrier, we continue to deliver our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences, across our extensive 6E network.”