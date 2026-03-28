IndiGo Vizag-Delhi flight makes emergency landing due to engine failure

IndiGo flight 6E 579 with 160 passengers lands safely in Delhi after mid-air engine failure; full emergency declared at IGI Airport.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th March 2026 12:24 pm IST
IndiGo flight
IndiGo flight

Mumbai: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Visakhapatnam, carrying 160 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday due to an engine failure, according to sources.

“Full emergency was declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.39 for IndiGo Visakhapatnam-Delhi flight 6E 579 due to one engine failure,” a source said.

There were 160 passengers on board the Boeing 737 aircraft, the source said.

Subhan Haleem

The flight landed at 10.59 am as per the flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 28th March 2026 12:24 pm IST

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