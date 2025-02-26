Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa: Rs 6K aid reaches 66,240 Telangana labourers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, February 26, released Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa funds for landless agricultural labourers in parts of the state.

According to local reports, the financial aid has been disbursed in Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar districts, where the election code for local body elections is not in effect.

Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa offers financial support of Rs. 12,000 annually to landless agricultural labour families. Initially, 18,180 beneficiaries received funds before the election code halted further disbursals.

However, following a request from minister Seethakka, the government approved fund releases in select districts.

In response, Rs 39.74 crore has now been deposited into the accounts of 66,240 labourers in Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar districts. So far, under the scheme, Rs 50.65 crore has been credited to 83,420 labourers.

The government has assured that the remaining beneficiaries will receive their payments once the election code is lifted. The scheme aims to provide direct financial support to labourers via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).