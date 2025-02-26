Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa: Rs 6K aid reaches 66,240 Telangana labourers

The financial aid has reportedly been disbursed in Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar districts, where the election code for local body elections is not in effect.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 26th February 2025 8:17 pm IST
Telangana govt revokes ban on employee transfers, issues new order
Telangana State logo

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, February 26, released Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa funds for landless agricultural labourers in parts of the state.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to local reports, the financial aid has been disbursed in Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar districts, where the election code for local body elections is not in effect.

Indiramma Aathmeeya Bharosa offers financial support of Rs. 12,000 annually to landless agricultural labour families. Initially, 18,180 beneficiaries received funds before the election code halted further disbursals.

MS Creative School

However, following a request from minister Seethakka, the government approved fund releases in select districts.

Also Read
Ahead of new Telangana schemes launch, special officers assigned

In response, Rs 39.74 crore has now been deposited into the accounts of 66,240 labourers in Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar districts. So far, under the scheme, Rs 50.65 crore has been credited to 83,420 labourers.

The government has assured that the remaining beneficiaries will receive their payments once the election code is lifted. The scheme aims to provide direct financial support to labourers via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 26th February 2025 8:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button