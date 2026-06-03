Indiramma houses inaugurated in Adilabad’s Rickshaw Colony

The Telangana government's Indiramma Indlu scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for house construction to eligible fam`ilies.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 3:08 pm IST
Indiramma Houses inaugurated in Adilabad
Shabbir Ali and Adilabad collector inaugrate Indiramma Houses in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Adilabad district collector Rajarshi Shah and government whip Mohammed Ali Shabbir inaugurated housewarming ceremonies for beneficiaries of Indiramma houses at Rickshaw Colony in Ward 42 of Adilabad town, as part of the Praja Palana.

The programme was held at the residences of beneficiaries Baish Thakur Mangal and Ganpath War Devamma-Vasanth Rao. Shah spoke with the beneficiaries and enquired about expenses incurred during house construction, and extended his wishes to the families on the occasion of their housewarming.

The Telangana government’s Indiramma Indlu scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for house construction to eligible families, while those without land are also provided a housing site under the programme.

Subhan Bakery

Clothes were distributed to the beneficiaries on behalf of the government by the whip and the collector during the event.

Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan, Additional Collector for Local Bodies Rajeshwar, Housing Construction Department PD Shankar, Ward Counselor Swati, other officials, beneficiaries, and their family members attended the programme.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2026 3:08 pm IST

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