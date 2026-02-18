Indiramma housing to begin soon in CORE urban region: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: The Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday, February 17, announced that the government will soon launch construction of Indiramma houses in the CORE (Core Urban Region Economy) limits covering Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts.

The minister held a review meeting at the Secretariat on the housing policy for the CORE region, along with Hyderabad and the erstwhile Rangareddy district in-charge Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and D. Sridhar Babu, and Minority Welfare Minister Azharuddin.

During the meeting, Housing Department officials informed the Ministers that slum dwellers were reluctant to relocate to far-off areas as it would affect their livelihoods in Hyderabad.

Survey reveals only half of 42000 houses currently occupied

A survey revealed that of the 42,000 houses constructed earlier, only about half are currently occupied.

Addressing the media later, Ponguleti said the government was exploring plans to construct houses closer to beneficiaries’ existing habitations to ensure their livelihoods are not disrupted.

“Where land is available in slum areas, and residents agree, we are planning to construct Indiramma houses in five to ten-storey buildings, depending on local conditions,” he said.

He added that a final decision would be taken after discussion in the upcoming Cabinet meeting. The commissioners of the three city corporations and collectors of four districts have been directed to work in coordination, identify suitable land parcels and submit a detailed report within 10 days, including the number of beneficiaries and the feasibility of construction.

The government is also considering the construction of Indiramma houses in place of dilapidated JNNURM housing units.

Also Read Panchayat secretary nabbed for corruption in Indiramma housing scheme

Focus on pending allocations

The Minister directed officials to distribute sanction letters by the end of this month to 28,000 beneficiaries who already possess house sites within the three corporations’ limits. Beneficiaries for completed and incomplete two-bedroom houses are to be finalised by the end of March.

He instructed the Housing Corporation to ensure the completion of pending constructions and provide funds for basic infrastructure. Power distribution companies were asked to transfer electricity meters to the names of two-bedroom house beneficiaries.

Housing for the middle class in RRR–ORR zone

Ponguleti also announced plans to construct housing for middle-class families in the RRR–ORR corridor, on the lines of earlier housing projects developed in KPHB. Officials have been asked to identify land in four locations and submit a report within 10 days.

Housing Secretary Gautam, commissioners of the three corporations and collectors of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts were present at the meeting.