Indo-Arab & NEIEA holds “Education for All” event in Jeddah

During the event, an insightful talk shared by President of NEIEA, Javeed Mirza and his team who have helped thousands of students through their innovative groundbreaking paradigm.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2023 11:56 pm IST
Indo-Arab Helping Hands and New Equitable and Innovative Educational Association (NEIEA) has organized a “Education for All” event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The event was hosted by the President of Indo-Arab Helping Hands Professor Asif Rameez Doudi and his team Asad Ali and Imran Kausar at Star Restaurant in Jeddah.

During the event, an insightful talk shared by President of NEIEA, Javeed Mirza and his team who have helped thousands of students through their innovative groundbreaking paradigm that seamlessly blends online and offline learning through Google LMS technology was truly inspiring.

The NEIEA is a significant organization that is actively working towards transforming the lives of Muslim and marginalized students in India.

