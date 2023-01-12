Indo-Pak war on Twitter after Mission Majnu trailer release, know why

Mumbai: Actor Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu will be released on OTT platforms on 20 January 2023. The story of the spy-thriller revolves around a RAW agent. Makers claim that the film is based on actual events. They dropped the trailer on YouTube on January 12.
Just after the release of the trailer, netizens from the neighbouring country Pakistan have raised objections over their country’s ‘cliched’ representation in the film.
Netizens across the border have started arguing about which country is more powerful and are repeating the past events of wars, the two countries fought with each other. The Pakistani Twitter users have mostly shared memes making fun of Bollywood’s way of depicting the stories.
Taking a dig at Indian film producers, few wrote that wearing kameez salwar, skull cap or chanting ‘Adaab’ in Bollywood means Terrorist or Pakistani.
Few also wrote that no one in Pakistan is greeting each other by saying ‘Adaab’ or calling anyone by saying ‘Janab’. They suggested that Bollywood should use contemporary terms which are used to call or greet anyone.
It seems that Pakistani netizens want to say that ‘being Darzi (tailor), saying Adaab/Jenab and wearing a skull cap or applying ‘Surma’ in your eyes does not mean that you are a Muslim or Pakistani.
Watch the trailer here
One of the Twitter users while replying to the post shared by actor Siddharth Malhotra wrote, ”Just can’t understand obsession of Indian movie makers about Adaab… why would a Pakistani say adaab to anyone i mean why…”
Another user while targetting the makers of Mission Majun wrote, ”Stop Making these Nonsense Movies about Pakistan. That Fake Aadab, Topi , Surmay wali aankhen and idiotic Story lines.. Bas kardo Bas.”
Check out other comments and reactions also
Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Siddhart Malhotra was last seen in ‘Thank God’ that did not do so well at the box office.