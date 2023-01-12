Indo-Pak war on Twitter after Mission Majnu trailer release, know why

Mumbai: Actor Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu will be released on OTT platforms on 20 January 2023. The story of the spy-thriller revolves around a RAW agent. Makers claim that the film is based on actual events. They dropped the trailer on YouTube on January 12.

Just after the release of the trailer, netizens from the neighbouring country Pakistan have raised objections over their country’s ‘cliched’ representation in the film.

Netizens across the border have started arguing about which country is more powerful and are repeating the past events of wars, the two countries fought with each other. The Pakistani Twitter users have mostly shared memes making fun of Bollywood’s way of depicting the stories.

Taking a dig at Indian film producers, few wrote that wearing kameez salwar, skull cap or chanting ‘Adaab’ in Bollywood means Terrorist or Pakistani.

Few also wrote that no one in Pakistan is greeting each other by saying ‘Adaab’ or calling anyone by saying ‘Janab’. They suggested that Bollywood should use contemporary terms which are used to call or greet anyone.

It seems that Pakistani netizens want to say that ‘being Darzi (tailor), saying Adaab/Jenab and wearing a skull cap or applying ‘Surma’ in your eyes does not mean that you are a Muslim or Pakistani.

Watch the trailer here

Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu 🇮🇳



Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di 🫡



Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events.



pic.twitter.com/9jtDe0Q56S — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 9, 2023

One of the Twitter users while replying to the post shared by actor Siddharth Malhotra wrote, ”Just can’t understand obsession of Indian movie makers about Adaab… why would a Pakistani say adaab to anyone i mean why…”

Just can’t understand obsession of Indian movie makers about Adaab… why would a Pakistani say adaab to anyone i mean why… — Waqas Munir (@waqas0705) January 10, 2023

Another user while targetting the makers of Mission Majun wrote, ”Stop Making these Nonsense Movies about Pakistan. That Fake Aadab, Topi , Surmay wali aankhen and idiotic Story lines.. Bas kardo Bas.”

Stop Making these Nonsense Movies about Pakistan. That Fake Aadab, Topi , Surmay wali aankhen and idiotic Story lines.. Bas kardo Bas. — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) January 10, 2023

Check out other comments and reactions also

Spoiler: Pakistan still made a nuclear bomb. Mission Majnu failed. pic.twitter.com/0I4XpiYe67 — Zee Yousafzai (@zmkud) January 10, 2023

Never have I ever seen a single movie that is solely made to spread hate for India in Pakistan. But its totally opposite in india (specifically Bollywood)not south I don't get it what are they achieving from putting fuel to hatred between the two nations. Its utterly ridiculous — Hayat (@hayat_taym) January 10, 2023

Pakistan k bagher bollywood chal hi nai sakta naaw — rumi⁷ (@thisismyshiteu0) January 10, 2023

Seriously, Sidharth. You lot think that Pakistan is stuck in the Umrao Jaan era. Ab tau bus kar day yaar. It's fine you want to paint us terrorists but can you stop with this surma, Adaab, taweez and Shemagh around the neck? Nobody does all that simultaneously. Literally nobody. pic.twitter.com/Zs5IallkuE — Faisal Naseer (@fnakhi) January 11, 2023

Sid malhotra while tweeting this trailer: pic.twitter.com/3K5dKA1dzY — Waqas (@ghosstemane) January 10, 2023

According to Bollywood, Pakistani/all muslim men roam around like this all the time! Surma, gamchha, galay mein taweez aur sir pe topi are our national assets! And also, anyone who is dressed like this is always an atangwadi! Ok Janab, Fir se adaab arz hai! Pakistan Jindabad! — Professor (@urProfessor101) January 10, 2023

What’s with India’s obsession with propagating hate towards Pakistan ?



If you have the money, power and clout then why not invest that into creating an atmosphere that promotes peace and harmony and forces our leaders to pave way for a long lasting friendship? — Uzair (@uzairsayied) January 10, 2023

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Siddhart Malhotra was last seen in ‘Thank God’ that did not do so well at the box office.