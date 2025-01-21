Indonesia deports Saudi man for assaulting mosque caretaker

Indonesian officials have deported a Saudi tourist who was arrested on the accusation of assaulting a mosque caretaker and overstaying his visa. The incident of assault took place on Friday, January 17 in West Java province.

According to reports from Jakarta Post, the heated altercation began when the Saudi man refused to remove his footwear in a designated mosque area. When the caretaker confronted him about the matter, the tourist ruthlessly thrashed him. The assault was captured in a video that surfaced on social media drawing widespread criticism.

Reportedly, the victim and mosque management later forgave the Saudi man. However, this incident led the country authorities to investigate his arrival during which they discovered that his visa had expired on January 8.

He had entered Indonesia on December 10 under a visa-on-arrival program. The tourist was arrested shortly after the incident from a villa.

Legal action taken

At a press conference in Jakarta, head of enforcement at the Indonesian Immigration Directorate Yudi Yusman emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining public order. “Under Indonesian law, foreign nationals who disrupt public order may face sanctions such as deportation, stay permit limitations, or cancellations,” Yusman stated. He also encouraged citizens to report potential violations by foreigners.

Immigration and Corrections Minister Andrianto stressed that everyone needs to follow Indonesian legal rules and social standards. “We show our strong commitment to maintain law and order through this action,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Saudi man have been deported from the country. The officials stressed their expectation for visitors to respect both the laws and traditions of Indonesia.

However, no official announcement has come from Saudi authorities about this matter yet.