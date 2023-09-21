Indonesian court sentences TikToker to 2-year jail for blasphemy

An Indonesia court has slapped a fine of USD 16,245 USD (250,000,000 Indonesian Rupiah) on a 33-year-old woman and sentenced her to two years in jail under the country’s blasphemy laws. The convict, Lina Luftiawati, had posted her video on social media in which she was seen reciting Islamic verses before eating pork.

Lina, a TikTok influencer who also goes by her ‘Indian name’ Lina Mukherjee on social media, had said Bismillah (in the name of Allah) before eating pork in the video. She was convicted on Tuesday, September 19, by Palembang district court on Sumatra island.

According to CNN a report, she was also found guilty of “spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups.”

Imposing a fine of USD 16,245 on her, the court ordered that if she did not pay the fine, her sentence could be prolonged by three months.

It is pertinent to mention that the Muslim community is obliged to say Bismillah before starting a meal. Pork is considered haram (forbidden) in Islam.

Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country, with a minority Hindu population. Since eating pork is prohibited in Islam, Lina’s video caused a stir across the nation.

Who is Lina Mukherjee?

Lina identifies as a Muslim, who has nearly 2,000,000 followers on TikTok. The lifestyle influencer also has a business in India. As soon as the news of her conviction spread, her pictures with top bollywood celebrities started circulating on social media.