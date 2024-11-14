Indonesia’s Mt Ibu erupts, triggers second-highest aviation alert

Jakarta: Mount Ibu, located in Indonesia’s North Maluku province, erupted on Thursday, November 14, sending a column of ash up to 3 km high and prompting the second-highest aviation alert, according to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center.

The eruption occurred at 02:22 pm local time, spewing grey ash to the west of the crater, reports Xinhua news agency.

Residents have been prohibited from engaging in activities within a 5-km radius of the crater and were advised to wear face masks when conducting activities outside.

An aviation notice has been issued at the orange level, the second-highest warning, prohibiting flights around Mount Ibu.

Standing at 1,325 metres, Mount Ibu is one of Indonesia’s 127 active volcanoes.