Ineligible won’t be given Indiramma houses in Telangana: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Housing and revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stated that if people were found to be ineligible beneficiaries for the Indiramma Illu housing scheme, even if the construction of their houses may be half way through, the benefits of the scheme wouldn’t be extended to such families.

On Friday, May 2, Ponguleti, along with chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao held a video conference with all the district collectors on the implementation of Indiramma housing scheme, Bhu Bharathi revenu portal, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which is scheduled to be held on May 4.

Addressing the collectors, he said that the Indiramma houses couldn’t exceed an area of 600 square foot as per the laid guidelines for the scheme.

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that only after the assent of the in-charge ministers of the districts, the final list of Indiramma houses beneficiaries needs to be prepared.

Irrespective of the number of lists released of the beneficiaries of the scheme, he directed the collectors to ensure that only the deserving people from the poorer sections be made the beneficiaries of the scheme.

He told the collectors that the state government has decided to construct 500 houses in the urban areas (municipalities and municipal corporations) in every constituency under the scheme.

He also directed the collectors concerned, to conduct Bhu Bharathi revenue meetings in 28 mandals across the state, for the resolution of land related issues from May 5 to 20.

In view of 72,572 candidates appearing for the NEET examination on May 4, he said that 190 centres were being setupin 24 districts for the exam.