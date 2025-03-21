Influencer Rida Tharana criticises Haleem, Hyderabadis bash her

Hyderabad and its love for Haleem need no introduction. For many, Iftar during Ramzan is incomplete without a plate of this rich and flavorful delicacy. Just like every year, the city is making waves for selling the best Haleem this season too, with even international influencers like Khalid AlAmeri raving about it after trying.

But if there’s one thing Hyderabadis won’t tolerate, it’s criticism of their beloved dish. That’s exactly what happened when social media influencer Rida Tharana took to Instagram on Thursday and shared her unpopular opinion about Haleem.

“I Don’t Get the Hype” – Rida Tharana

In her video, Rida candidly expressed her thoughts, saying, “Am I the only one or are there people who do not like Haleem?” She went on to question the dish’s hype in her signature Dakhani slang, stating, “Mujhe Haleem ka hype samajh nai aata, uska taste utta khaas toh nai hai.”

She further criticized its texture, calling it “paste-like” and “just not pleasing.” She also admitted that she isn’t fond of the way Haleem is prepared.

For the unversed, this lip-smacking and mouth-watering unique textured dish is prepared by using mutton or chicken that is pounded, mixed with a load of dry fruits and spices and cooked on the Bhatti in a large vessel. Watch her video below.

Hyderabadis Clap Back

The video quickly went viral, spreading like wildfire among Haleem lovers. Many Hyderabadis took offense, flooding the comments section to defend their city’s iconic dish. Some outright slammed her for her remarks, while others politely suggested that she “shouldn’t judge Haleem before trying it from the right places.”

Several commenters invited Rida to visit Hyderabad and taste Haleem from renowned outlets like Pista House and City Diamond before forming an opinion.

With Ramzan 2025 coming to an end, all Haleem lovers are making the most of the season. If you haven’t already, check out our article on the best Haleem spots in Hyderabad and indulge before it’s too late!