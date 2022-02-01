Infosys HackWithInfy Program: Top performers to get chance to work with MNC

Bengaluru: Infosys is going to conduct a coding competition, HackWithInfy, for engineering students who are studying in the second, third, and final year.

The program comprises two rounds i.e., an online test and a Grand Finale. The first winner of the program will get prize money of Rs. 2 lakh whereas, the first runner-up and second runner-up will get Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 50 thousand respectively.

Apart from prize money, the top 100 finalists of round 1 will get a pre-placement interview opportunity (PPI) and internship opportunities for the niche technical roles at Infosys.

Eligibility for Infosys HackWithInfy

In order to be eligible for the program, the age of the students must be 18 years or more. They should be residents of India.

Participants must be B.E./ B. Tech/ M.E./ M. Tech students graduating in 2023, 2024, or 2025. No fee will be charged before, during, or after the program.

Round 1 of the program which will be conducted on the Infosys Assessment Platform (IAP) is scheduled to be held on March 6, 7, and 8, 2022. Round 2 will be held from July 1 to 4, 2022.

Further details can be read on the official website of Infosys (click here).

Infosys

Infosys is a multinational company (MNC). It is headquartered in Bengaluru. Its services include information technology, outsourcing, and business consulting.

In terms of revenue, it is the second-largest IT company in the country. Recently, it became the fourth Indian company to cross the market capitalization of $100 billion.