Infrastructure development key to Telangana’s growth: Governor on 76th Republic Day

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday, January 26, said that infrastructure development is pivotal to the state’s growth.

Addressing the gathering at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on the occasion of 76th Republic Day celebrations, the governor said, “The construction of elevated expressways and the Regional Ring Road would boost connectivity and mobility, besides supporting economic and social integration. These infrastructure initiatives were transformative, creating a modern and accessible state for all its residents.”

The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, unfurled the National Flag in the presence of the Chief Minister and took the Republic Day salute at the Parade Grounds. The Hon'ble Governor also presented awards to state officers for their outstanding services. pic.twitter.com/WjUizdfVNj — Governor of Telangana (@tg_governor) January 26, 2025

Varma further said that the expansion of the Metro Rail network would ensure sustainable urban transit. Musi River Rejuvenation Project was another initiative aimed at rejuvenating the river and its surroundings.

The governor stressed these projects reflect the Telangana government’s commitment to the sustainable development of Hyderabad and improving the quality of life.

On relations with the Union government, the Telangana governor said that by maintaining cordial and constructive relations, the state government exemplified the true spirit of federalism enshrined in the Indian constitution. “The federal spirit strengthens the fabric of our democracy and ensures harmonious governance,” he said.

Verma further added that the Telangana government entered an MOU with NDMA to implement “Sendai Frame Work for Disaster Risk Reduction” which was aimed at initiating measures for reduction and minimising the impact during disasters.

In December 2024, chief minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated “Vruksha Parichaya Kshetram” with 75 unique themes showcasing 1869 plant varieties that hold cultural significance and promote the conservation of biodiversity, he added.

Earlier, the Governor reviewed the parade, march past by contingents and presented awards to the best Marching Contingents, officers and police officers.