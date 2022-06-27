Infrastructure in Mina refurbished for Haj 2022

Riyadh: The infrastructure facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Mina, also known as the city of tents, have been completely refurbished ahead of Haj 1443 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2022.

Mina is a valley famous for the important role it plays during Haj pilgrimage. It is located 8 kilometres to the east of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Inside the valley, as far as the eye can see, the open space is covered with tents.

Mina has the capacity to hold up to three million people and is also the largest tented city in the world.

This was revealed on Friday by the Deputy Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr Abdul Fattah Mashat during the meeting of the officials of the Coordination Council for companies and establishments serving Pilgrims, and the service providing companies for domestic pilgrims.

Mashat said that the entire system of online platforms to cater to domestic pilgrims would be rebuilt after the Haj season. The valuation of companies is aimed at improving their services and not penalizing them.

The Deputy Minister said that in view of the fact that most of the pilgrims are performing Haj for the first time, they should be aware of all the challenges that they face while performing the pilgrimage.

On April 9, Saudi Arabia announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform the Haj this year.

Haj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. 2020 and 2021 witnessed an exceptional season for Haj and in consideration of the “COVID-19” pandemic.

Haj 2022 officially begins on the 8th of Zul Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12.