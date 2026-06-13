Injured tiger triggers fear near Mullayanagiri, alert issued

Chikkamagaluru: A tiger injured after getting trapped in a snare is roaming in the foothills of Mullayanagiri, prompting the Forest Department to issue a public alert and urge tourists and local residents to remain vigilant.

According to forest officials, the tiger has a snare wire hanging from its waist, causing severe injuries and making its movement difficult. Despite the pain, the big cat has been moving around the forest area for the past four to five days. Officials believe the injured animal has continued hunting for survival, with carcasses of deer and other wild animals found in nearby locations.

The presence of the wounded tiger has raised concerns among residents of villages surrounding the forest region. People from Pandaravalli, Kolagame and Elunoor Khan villages are reportedly reluctant to move around freely, especially during early morning and evening hours, fearing a possible encounter with the animal.

Forest Department personnel have launched an intensive operation to trace and capture the tiger safely. Camera traps have been installed at strategic locations to monitor its movement and identify its exact whereabouts. Teams of forest staff are continuously patrolling the area in an effort to locate the animal and provide necessary veterinary treatment.

As a precautionary measure, officials have advised plantation workers not to venture into estates and forest fringes until further notice. Tourists visiting the Mullayanagiri region have also been urged to avoid isolated routes and strictly follow instructions issued by authorities.

Forest officials said capturing the tiger remains challenging because of the rugged terrain and dense vegetation surrounding the hills. However, efforts are being intensified to tranquilise the animal and remove the snare before the injury worsens.

Authorities have appealed to the public not to panic but to remain cautious and immediately report any tiger sightings to the nearest forest office. The department has assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of both the animal and local residents while the rescue operation continues.