Inorbit Mall employee killed in road accident in Hyderabad

Bharathi Mukhi had gone to ITC Kohinoor for lunch at around 3 pm on August 16 and was hit by a speeding car on her way back.

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Close-up of a young woman with black hair and a bindi, smiling at the camera.
Bharathi Mukhi.

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman working at a lifestyle store in Inorbit Mall under the limits of Madhapur Police Station was killed in a road accident, police said on Tuesday, August 18.

According to the police, Bharathi Mukhi had gone to ITC Kohinoor for lunch at around 3 pm on August 16 and was hit by a speeding car on her way back. The car belongs to a man named Sanjush.

Bharathi Mukhi suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills but was declared dead.

Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered under Section 106 (1) (causing death by any rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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