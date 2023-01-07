Inside Allu Sneha’s lavish kitchen of her Jubilee Hills home

Hyderabad: Iconic star Allu Arjun’s wife Allu Sneha Reddy is one of the most popular star wives of Tollywood. The diva, who is an avid social media user, enjoys a massive fan following of 8.6M on Instagram. Though she keeps herself away from the media glare, fashion icon Sneha knows how to keep her fans entertained through her interesting social media posts, from vacation photos to glimpses of her daily routine.

We also get to see inside photos of Allu Arjun‘s luxurious Hyderabad home through Sneha’s Instagram. On Friday, Sneha took to her photo-sharing app to give us a peek of her lavish kitchen. In the viral pic, we can see her enjoying cooking with son Allu Ayaan. Fans are leaving cute comments on the photo and sharing it on social media platforms.

This is not the first time Allu Sneha has given us glimpses of her all-white themed kitchen which is all thing luxurious with fine interiors designed by expert architects. Check out some of the other photos that she had shared earlier.

More about Allu Arjun’s home

Allu Arjun enjoys a lavish lifestyle, and one of his prized possessions is his expansive home located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun, his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, and their kids reside in a lavish bungalow that is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore. From the huge lawn to the kids’ colourful nursery to the swimming pool, Allu Arjun’s grand house is all things aesthetic. The beige sofas, light-colored walls, and furniture shades make the abode calm yet expressive.