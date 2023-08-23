Inside Gauahar Khan’s son Zehaan’s lavish nursery – Pics

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 7, is enjoying motherhood. Her Instagram has become a canvas for her adorable baby boy, Zehaan. The new phase of her life is evident from her Insta feed, which is now adorably dominated by her newborn.

Gauahar Khan gives sneak peek of Zehaan’s room

Gauahar recently treated her followers to a glimpse of Zehaan’s serene nursery on August 21, 2023. The photograph revealed a soft-toned ambiance, with Gauahar standing in a peaceful setting. A grey-toned cot took centre stage, with handy front drawers. A charming cabinet sat next to the cot, adding a touch of elegance to the room.

The Magic of Stars

Gauahar had previously shown off her thoughtful nursery wallpaper selection. Star-printed designs adorned the walls, adding a whimsical touch to the space. The star pattern adds a dreamy touch, promising a delightful environment as Zehaan grows from infancy to toddlerhood.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married in 2020, welcomed Zehaan in May this year.