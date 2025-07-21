Hyderabad: Tollywood star Ram Charan gave fans a rare and beautiful sneak peek into his stunning Jubilee Hills bungalow on Sunday. The actor shared a heartwarming glimpse of his wife Upasana Konidela’s intimate birthday celebration at their luxurious home on Instagram.

The photo features the adorable family trio Ram Charan, Upasana, and their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

He captioned the post, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful person!! @upasanakaminenikonidela God bless you!” While the message melted hearts, it was the backdrop that truly caught everyone’s eye.

The setting looked straight out of a design magazine, with warm ambient lighting, elegant decor, and eye-catching wall pieces. The cozy space, possibly a living area, was decorated with colourful balloons, giving it a personal and festive touch.

A peek into Ram Charan’s grand home

The couple lives in a sprawling 25,000 sq. ft. bungalow located in the posh locality of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Reportedly valued at Rs 38 crore, the mansion was designed by the renowned Tahiliani Homes from Mumbai.

Their home blends modern luxury with traditional Hyderabadi elegance, complete with Nizami-style interiors, creating a rich yet peaceful vibe. The property also boasts a swimming pool, tennis court, gym, fish pond, and many other luxurious amenities.

What’s next for the actor?

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his next big release, ‘Peddi’, directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. Touted as one of the most ambitious projects in Charan’s career, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.