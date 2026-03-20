Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is currently in the spotlight with the release of his latest film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which hit theatres on March 19. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film opened to a decent Rs 31.5 crore at the box office despite facing strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, with mixed to negative reviews coming in, it remains to be seen how the film performs in the coming days.

As the actor trends across platforms, attention has also shifted to his lavish lifestyle in Hyderabad, particularly his premium properties in and around the city.

Pawan Kalyan’s home in Hyderabad

Pawan Kalyan’s primary residence is located in the upscale locality of Jubilee Hills, one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods among celebrities. Spread across over 6,300 square feet, the bungalow was reportedly purchased for around Rs 12 crore in 2021, with its current value significantly higher due to rising real estate prices.

The residence is equipped with modern amenities, including a private home theatre, gym, swimming pool, and lush garden spaces, all designed to offer comfort while ensuring privacy. The interiors are said to reflect a minimalist aesthetic, in line with the actor’s personal taste.

In addition to this, he also owns a flat in Banjara Hills, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

Farmhouse in Janwada

Away from the city’s hustle, Pawan Kalyan reportedly owns a serene farmhouse in Janwada, located in Ranga Reddy district. Surrounded by greenery, the property serves as a quiet retreat, highlighting his inclination towards a balanced and nature-centric lifestyle.

According to available reports, Pawan Kalyan’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 450 crore, earned through films, endorsements, and his political career. Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh also stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, and Nawab Shah in key roles.