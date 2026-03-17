Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring power star Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, is set for a worldwide release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Ugadi festival. Fans already have high expectations for the film, especially as this marks another collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar after their blockbuster Gabbar Singh.

Regular Ticket Prices in Telangana

In a positive move for fans, the production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is also distributing the film in the Nizam region, has decided to release the film at regular ticket prices. Advance bookings have already begun in Telangana without any additional charges.

Single-screen theatres will charge a maximum of Rs. 175, while multiplex tickets will be priced at Rs. 300, and recliner seats at Rs. 350. The first show in Telangana is expected at 7:30 AM on March 19.

This decision follows guidelines from the Telangana High Court and aims to make the film accessible to common audiences. Trade analysts say that affordable ticket prices could attract more viewers to theaters, especially during the opening weekend.

Ticket Price Hike in Andhra Pradesh

Unlike Telangana, Andhra Pradesh has allowed ticket price increases and special benefit shows for big films. Here, single-screen tickets can increase by Rs. 100, multiplex tickets by Rs. 125, and benefit shows on March 19 will be priced at Rs. 500. This difference has created contrasting scenarios between the two states.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Overseas Buzz

The film is also generating excitement overseas, particularly in North America. Reports indicate that advance bookings have already crossed Rs. 2.1 crore. The strong international response shows the reach of Pawan Kalyan’s fanbase.

Cast, Crew, and Music

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film stars Raashi Khanna and Sreeleela, with music by Devi Sri Prasad and background score by Thaman. Fans are impressed with the teasers, which showcase Pawan Kalyan in a mass-action police officer role. Analysts believe that the combination of a festival release, popular cast, and regular ticket pricing will likely result in strong box office openings.

With regular ticket prices in Telangana, a high-profile cast, and the festive release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to attract large audiences across theaters in India and overseas. Fans are eagerly waiting for March 19 to experience Pawan Kalyan’s next mass entertainer.