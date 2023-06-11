Inside photos of Parineeti Chopra’s wedding venue in Udaipur

Mumbai: Wedding bells are ringing for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, according to reports, who have settled on a spectacular venue for their nuptials. The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, a luxurious property located on the picturesque banks of Lake Pichola, is said to have piqued the couple’s interest.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, known for its breathtaking views and regal charm, has captured the hearts of Parineeti and Raghav, making it a strong contender for their wedding celebrations. According to sources, the couple wishes to keep their wedding traditional and intimate, adding a sense of warmth and personal connection to the grand occasion.

Although no official confirmation has been made, there is widespread speculation that Parineeti and Raghav will marry in the winter, possibly between September and November of this year. The timeframe chosen would create a pleasant atmosphere for their guests and set the stage for a magical celebration.

Let’s have a look at the venue

As excitement grows for this highly anticipated union, fans and well-wishers eagerly await more information about the couple’s wedding plans. Parineeti, known for her acting talent and charm, and Raghav, a prominent AAP leader, represent a rare combination of glamour and political clout. Their marriage promises to be an unforgettable event that will captivate the nation’s attention.

With a possible winter wedding on the horizon, the stage is set for a grand affair that will bring the worlds of Bollywood and politics together.

The engagement ceremony took place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13.