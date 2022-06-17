Inside Rakhi Sawant’s lavish Dubai home gifted by Adil [Video]

Mumbai: Queen of entertainment and controversies, Rakhi Sawant knows how to be in headlines, be it for her relationship news or some controversial statement. She is currently dating a businessman from Mysore – Adil Khan Durrani. Every now and then, we see Rakhi dropping adorable videos with her boyfriend, shelling out major couple goals.

She is now back in news again, but this time, it is for her new plush bungalow in Dubai. The actress-dancer, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram today and gave her fans an inside tour of her luxurious abode.

Image Source: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

In the video, Rakhi gave us glimpses of her beautiful bedroom, living area, kitchen and much more. She also takes the viewers to her dressing room which was decorated in gold and white. Her luxurious home has muted and earthy shades of blues, greys and pinks. The well tucked curtains, cute cushions and some art pieces in golden color makes her apartment a royal one.

Image Source: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Sharing her home tour video, Rakhi wrote, “Sky is the limit and Skyz by Danube is where my dream home in Dubai now is!! Thank you @rizwan.sajan and @danubeproperties for making this dream come true with such a convenient payment plan.”

Image Source: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the video here.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant recently visited Dubai with her beau Adil. In an interview with ETimes, Rakhi had informed that Adil had gifted the house to her in Dubai.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant was last seen in couple of music videos which she did after her brief stint in Bigg Boss 15.