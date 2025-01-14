Inside Ram Charan’s bungalow in Hyderabad, Upasana drops new pics

Hyderabad: Superstar Ram Charan, known for blockbusters like RRR, Magadheera, and Rangasthalam, continues to bask in the success of his latest release, Game Changer. While the actor remains in the spotlight for his stellar career, his personal life, especially his bond with wife Upasana Kamineni and their daughter Klin Kaara, often captures hearts.

On the occasion of Sankranti, Upasana Kamineni Konidela gave fans a fresh glimpse of their opulent Jubilee Hills residence. Sharing a heartfelt photo on social media, she was seen sitting on the lush green lawn with daughter Klin Kaara on her lap, while Ram Charan stood behind them, lovingly adoring their little one.

In her caption, Upasana wrote, “Happy Happy Sankranti. Thank you for your unconditional love & support and cheers to new beginnings.” Checkout the photo below.

Happy Happy Sankranthi

Thank you for your unconditional love & support and cheers to new beginnings ❤️🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/vfpNYCiPOW — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) January 14, 2025

More about Ram Charan, Upasana’s palatial home

The couple resides in a sprawling 25,000-square-foot mansion in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, valued at a whopping Rs 38 crores. Designed by the renowned Mumbai-based Tahiliani Homes, the house blends modern aesthetics with heritage-inspired elements.

The interiors pay homage to Hyderabad’s rich culture, featuring stunning Nizami motifs. The mansion is equipped with a range of luxury amenities, including a swimming pool, tennis court,

well-equipped gymnasium, fish pond and more.

The property’s vast lawns and nature-inspired spaces create a perfect retreat for the power couple.