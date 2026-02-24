Inside Rashmika, Vijay’s pre-wedding functions: First photos out

Following their royal wedding in Udaipur, the newlyweds will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 at Taj Krishna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are just days away from tying the knot in a grand royal-style wedding they have fondly named “VIROSH.” The much-awaited ceremony will take place on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The couple recently confirmed their wedding through social media, sending fans into a frenzy. For their big day and pre-wedding festivities, they have chosen the luxurious ITC Mementos Udaipur, known for its palatial architecture and scenic views of the Aravalli hills.

Pre-wedding functions and dates

The wedding celebrations officially kicked off on February 24 with a traditional mehendi ceremony. This will be followed by haldi and sangeet functions on February 25, leading up to the main wedding on February 26. Close friends, family members and select guests from the film industry have already arrived in Udaipur to be part of the festivities.

Vijay, Rashmika’s pre-wedding festivities photos

Adding a fun twist to the celebrations, Rashmika and Vijay hosted a Japanese-themed pre-wedding dinner. From décor to cuisine, the event reflected the couple’s love for unique and personalised celebrations. The duo also organised a poolside volleyball match, turning their wedding festivities into a joyful and interactive experience for guests.

On Tuesday, the bride- and groom-to-be were spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport, greeting fans and media with warm smiles. Several family members and close friends have also reportedly reached the venue to join the wedding celebrations.

VIROSH reception in Hyderabad

Following their royal wedding in Udaipur, the newlyweds will host a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 at Taj Krishna. The star-studded event is expected to be attended by prominent personalities from both Bollywood and Tollywood.

With their wedding just around the corner, Rashmika and Vijay’s celebrations have already captured the attention of fans across the country, making “VIROSH” one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

