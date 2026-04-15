Mumbai: Buzz around reality TV is at an all-time high, with fans closely tracking updates on shows like Lock Upp 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and The Traitors Season 2. Amid this excitement, fresh speculation about Bigg Boss 20 has also been making waves online, leaving viewers curious about its premiere timeline.

Rumours were rife that the Salman Khan-hosted show would undergo major changes in 2026 and break away from its usual September–October launch window. It was also being speculated that Bigg Boss 20 might premiere as early as June this year.

However, recent updates have now put these speculations to rest.

When will Bigg Boss 20 arrive then?

Bigg Boss host Salman Khan (Image Source: X)

According to digital creator and former journalist Sjeevika, the show is indeed returning this year, but not in June. She clarified that while anticipation remains high, the makers are sticking to a later timeline, with the show likely to premiere in late August or September.

The reason? June has already been reserved for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The stunt-based reality show is expected to begin airing that month, with contestants likely to head to South Africa in May for the shoot. Names such as Farrhana Bhatt, Isha Malviya, and Ankita Gupta are said to be among those approached for the upcoming season.

For now, it looks like June will belong to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, while Bigg Boss 20 is set to take over the spotlight later in the year, continuing its legacy of high-voltage drama and entertainment.