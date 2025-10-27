Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and luxury go hand in hand and why not? King Khan is the world’s richest actor, with an estimated net worth of USD 1.4 billion, according to the Hurun Rich List 2025. His massive fortune comes from his decades-long career in acting, film production, and multiple business ventures.

On Monday, fans got a glimpse of SRK’s lavish lifestyle through viral photos that surfaced online, showing the superstar posing with a fan, reportedly an air hostess, inside his private jet.

In the image, Shah Rukh Khan exudes effortless charm, dressed casually in a loose grey sweater worn off one shoulder, dark trousers, and signature sunglasses, paired with a silver chain. The plush interiors of the aircraft add to the grandeur of the frame.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan owns a Gulfstream G550 private jet, which he often uses for family trips and work travels. However, it remains unclear whether the viral picture was clicked inside his own jet or a different one.

On the professional front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, followed by a cameo in his son Aryan Khan’s debut series ‘The Bads of Bollywood’. Up next, he will star in Siddharth Anand’s King, marking his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. The star-studded film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Raghav Juyal, and is slated for release in 2026.