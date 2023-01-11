Inside SS Rajamouli’s luxurious lifestyle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli is one of India’s most accomplished and in-demand directors. He is best known for delivering several box offices smashes, including ‘Baahubali 1 and 2’ and ‘RRR’ which grossed over a billion dollars worldwide. RRR film also helped him to get selected for the Oscars. The director is known for giving the audience the best of the cinematic experience.
SS Rajamouli’s Net Worth, Renumeration Per Movie
Rajamouli is classified as one of India’s richest and most powerful filmmakers. His net worth is reportedly over Rs 148 crores. Rajamouli believes in living a lavish life and owns some super expensive things in Hyderabad. According to multiple reports, his average pay per film is close to Rs 18 crores. The pay scale increases according to the film’s success.
SS Rajamouli’s Lavish Lifestyle
The filmmaker resides with his family in a luxurious bungalow on Jubilee Hills Road No. 10, Hyderabad. He purchased multicrore property in 2008. Check out some of the pictures here.
SS Rajamouli Car Collection
Like all other Tollywood celebs, SS Rajamouli too is fond of automobiles. Take a look at the ace filmmaker’s luxurious car collection here. List include some of the high-end vehicles parked in his garage.
- BWM 7 Series
- Range Rover
- Land Rover
- i10
On the professional front, SS Rajamouli is on cloud 9 after RRR made India proud at the Golden Globes 2023, winning Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Speaking about his other projects, he has a big movie with Mahesh Babu in his kitty.