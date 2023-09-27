Inside the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs’ Conference

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th September 2023 8:30 am IST
New Delhi: CDS Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, US ambassador to Eric Garcetti, US Army's Chief of Staff General Randy George and other delegates during the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs' Conference (IPACC), in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Staff of the US Army General Randy George and others at the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs’ Conference (IPACC), in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Chief of Staff of the US Army General Randy George addresses the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs’ Conference (IPACC), in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chief of Staff of the US Army General Randy George release publications during the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs’ Conference (IPACC), in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

