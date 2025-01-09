Inside the trendy and viral 90s-themed cafe in Hyderabad

Apart from food, nostalgia is a sure-shot way to the heart and a pizzeria in Hyderabad is combining both to create an experience that is hard to forget. From the moment you step in, you are transported to the simpler times where fun meant arcade, board games, karaoke, and walkmans.

What makes this place truly one-of-its-kind is how it brings back memories with a side of warm artisanal pizzas. One look inside and you will understand that Roy’s Pizzeria is going viral for all the right reasons.

A retro wonderland

Think film posters, neon signs, CDs and disco lights, Roy’s Pizzeria has it all and more. One look inside and you are hit with nostalgia from all sides as the brightly colored walls are filled with posters of 90s pop culture icons. Furthermore, the decor fits the playful theme with CDs hanging everywhere and even a karaoke corner for group sing-alongs. The furniture too adds to the 90s diner vibe with checkered patterns that were a staple of the era.

The retro wonderland does not just stop at the decor but brings the fun through entertainment. From the old-school board and card games and working arcade machines to RC car race tracks, every inch of the pizzeria is designed to give you a blast from the past.

Apart from the decor, the food here is an experience on its own. Roy’s Pizzeria offers a fresh take with artisanal pizzas like Verde, Ortolana, and Quattro Formaggi, along with pasta options such as Penne alla Truffle Cream Sauce and Spaghetti Pomodoro. There are also Jain-friendly pizza options, soups, calzones, desserts and refreshing iced teas, making it a diverse experience for visitors.

So, if you are on the hunt for some good old-fashioned fun, this pizzeria in Hyderabad is definitely the place to be. Don’t miss out on this slice of the past.