Inside update from Pushpa 2 sets in Hyderabad, phones banned

Hyderabad: As the anticipation for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ reaches a fever pitch, the production team, led by director Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s climax. With the film slated for an Independence Day release, the makers have implemented strict measures to prevent any leaks.

The climax of ‘Pushpa 2’ is being filmed with utmost secrecy. In an unprecedented move, the team is reportedly shooting two different endings. This not only keeps the outcome under wraps but also paves the way for a potential ‘Pushpa 3’. To safeguard these crucial scenes, the use of mobile phones has been reportedly banned on set, and access to the script has been restricted to a select few.

The hype around ‘Pushpa 2’ is palpable, with the digital rights being sold for a record-breaking Rs 250 crore, potentially rising to Rs 300 crore based on box office performance.

In a bid to meet production deadlines without compromising quality, ‘Pushpa 2’ makers are replicating international sets locally. This strategic move allows for the late 90s and early 2000s settings to be recreated precisely, showcasing the team’s commitment to authenticity.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil.